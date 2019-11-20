Advanced search

Lots of outdoor fun planned in Exmouth this weekend

PUBLISHED: 16:09 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 20 November 2019

Explore and take part in a tree trial and learn why trees are an important part of Exmouth's changing landscape.

Activities will be held at Phear Park at the Marpool Hill Scout Hut and Bumble and Tee Cafe on Saturday, November 23 from 11am until after dark.

The charcoal burner will be fired up at 8am, to start the day, opposite the Bumble and Tee Cafe.

There will be a tree library at the Marpool Hill Scout Hut between 11am and 4pm and short talks between 11.30am and 12pm.

Outdoor activities will take place between 12pm and 4pm at Phear Park and will include things such as games with sticks, forest school and oak tree listening.

There will also be a print workshop at the scout hut between 2pm until 4pm before a sharing stories event back at the park between 4.30pm and 6pm.

A community tree planting will be held on Sunday, November 24, at St John's Road playing field from 12pm and 4pm. Residents have been asked to help plant native saplings and trees alongside Hillcrest Community Nature Reserve.

Visit eastdevon.gov.uk/countryside/wild-exmouth for more information.

