Losing the Will, comedy play by Salterton Drama Club

PUBLISHED: 17:21 14 August 2019

Losing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Losing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

michael kerswill

Judging from the laughter at recent rehearsals, Salterton Drama Club's forthcoming production at the Playhouse in Budleigh promises to be great fun, but with a twist.

The cast of Losing the Will, Picture: Mike KerswillThe cast of Losing the Will, Picture: Mike Kerswill

Written especially for the group by Ken Elvy, Losing the Will is a witty and clever script with elements of dark humour.

A rather boring and pedantic brother and his scatty sister, with a penchant for younger men, gather with their respective partners at their late father's Holland Park apartment awaiting the arrival of his solicitor.

Each has their own designs on the apartment and plans for spending their inheritance, but when the solicitor does arrive he has some surprising news.

Supporting the leading cast in two delightful cameo roles are Salterton regulars David Holt and Diane Nichols.

A scene from Losing the Will. Picture: Mike KerswillA scene from Losing the Will. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Losing the Will runs from Monday, September 2 until Friday, September 6 at 7.30pm; there is also a matinee on Saturday, September 7 at 2.30pm. Tickets are £10 from Budleigh TIC 01395 445275

'TRICIA BARCLAY

