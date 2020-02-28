Opinion

Exmouth Chamber Of Commerce Newsletter - business awards launched

Chairman of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Ian MacQueen leads the evening's proceedings. Picture: John Thorogood John Thorogood

In the latest newsletter from Exmouth Chamber of Commerce, chairman Ian MacQueen looks forward to the business awards and other events.

Now in its eighth successful year, the Exmouth Journal/Chamber of Commerce Business Awards just go from strength to strength.

Nowhere more obvious of this fact was at the launch of the awards which took place in the spectacular surroundings of the Sea View Suite at The Ocean in Exmouth.

A record number of sponsors and would be applicants attended and were treated to a free breakfast along with a rundown of the forthcoming event, tips on how to enter as well as presentations by past winners.

Full details of this event, along with the timetable and entry details are available on the Chamber website at www.exmouthchamber.co.uk

Entries are now open and close on Friday, April 17, at 6pm.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Ocean in Exmouth on Friday, May 15, and is a black tie dinner/dance with the award announcements and presentations made during the evening.

For those of you who have either been sponsors or winners, you will know the power of the wall to wall publicity that takes place in the run up to the awards as well as weeks after, both in the Exmouth Journal and Chamber of Commerce, together with all the various social media channels.

Look out for case studies in the Journal for those who won in 2019 and check out their success stories and how the awards have benefitted them!

So, if you are thinking about making an application or nominating a business then what's stopping you? Do It Now!

Upcoming Chamber Events

Our monthly Networking Breakfast Event takes place on Tuesday, March 10, from 7am to 9am at the Royal Beacon Hotel, Exmouth.

Cost is £10 including full English breakfast or continental buffet with unlimited tea and coffee.

The speaker is Sue Windley, project co-ordinator for Devon County Council at the Be Ready Employer Hub.

Sue will be talking about the benefits to employers of recruiting people with disabilities as well as how to tap into the 'Purple Pound' market - the estimated annual spend of circa £249 billion by disabled people, their family and friends in the UK every year. Admission by ticket only available along with full details by accessing www.exmouthchamber.co.uk