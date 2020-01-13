Devon band 'Long For The Coast' launch new single 'Orcombe Point'

Long for the Coast have released a new single called 'Orcombe Point'

Devon-based musical duet, Long For The Coast, have just released a new single 'Orcombe Point', named after the well-known spot on Exmouth seafront.

The band is the musical alias of husband and wife team, Jamie and Sophie Gould, who met whilst working at Glastonbury Festival in 2013.

Their music combines profound lyrics with beautiful harmonies, and their songs are about social change, spiritual adventures and close friends.

Jamie hails from Exmouth, so has a particularly strong connection to the area.

He said: "I grew up in Exmouth and Orcombe Point was the place where my friends and I would go to have our most vulnerable conversations and think through life's big questions".

He continued: "Orcombe Point is a song about some of our closest friends and how people gather together in the wake of great tragedy".

The single was released on Friday, January 10, on the music platforms I-tunes and Spotify. See www.facebook.com/longforthecoast