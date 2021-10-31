News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
TV stars visit coastal safety team

Karen Goldby

Published: 8:43 AM October 31, 2021
Kirsty Allsopp

TV presenter Kirsty Allsopp in the NCI watchtower - Credit: NCI

Exmouth National Coastwatch Institution watchkeepers Nigel Epps and Hugh De Souza were delighted to welcome Phil Spencer and Kirsty Allsopp from Channel 4's Location  Location property buying programme to the town lookout recently. The couple spoke to watchkeepers about the job, viewed the optics and were very impressed with the view  and the job carried out by NCI Exmouth. 
They were filming in the area , spotted by our watchkeepers and invited to in to see the vital life-saving work carried out by the Institution.

Ivor Jones, station manager, said: “Because of the pandemic and limited space, it has not been possible to welcome visitors on a casual basis this year.

"We hope to be back to normal by next season and welcome in he public to view our facilities.”

Further information about NCI Exmouth can be found on their website: exmouthcoastwatch.co.uk
 

Exmouth News

