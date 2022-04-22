Probe into how disgraced councillor John Humphreys was given alderman honour
- Credit: DC Police
An independent probe is being launched into the appointment of former councillor John Humphreys as an alderman in Exmouth.
East Devon District Council (EDDC) has voted to commission the report, which will look at how the former councillor came to be nominated for the honour in December 2019, despite having been arrested in May 2016.
Humphreys was jailed for 21 years in August last year after being found guilty of sexually abusing two underage boys in offences dating back to the 1990s.
Now, the probe will investigate the circumstances of how the former mayor of Exmouth came to be nominated and bestowed the award of an aldermanship in December 2019.
The motion approved by councillors at the East Devon District Council (EDDC) Full Council meeting on Wednesday (April 20) said: "That the Council commissions an independent report by the Local Government Association or the Centre for Public Scrutiny or another appropriate independent body to be expeditiously brought to Cabinet to provide a clear understanding how John Humphreys, despite his arrest in May 2016 continued to serve as a Councillor until May 2019, retained his position as ‘Lead Member for Exmouth’ and went on to be bestowed the honour of an alderman by this Council in December 2019.
"In particular, the report will focus on the circumstances of how John Humphreys came to be nominated and bestowed the award of an aldermanship despite being under criminal investigation at the time.
"The council will put on hold the remainder of the scrutiny recommendations (on the future of appointing alderman and alderwomen) pending the receipt and consideration of the independent report by the cabinet.”
Most Read
- 1 Bank to cut opening hours due to changes in customer behaviour
- 2 New road embankment and bridge building for Lower Otter Restoration Project enters new phase
- 3 Exmouth's promotion dream going down to the final day
- 4 Food bank demand in Exmouth at pandemic levels, as cost of living crisis takes hold
- 5 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
- 6 The BIG FIX is returning to breathe new life your broken items
- 7 Probe into how disgraced councillor John Humphreys was given alderman honour
- 8 Entertaining Easter win for the East Budleigh Jays
- 9 Exeter City have four games to secure sensational promotion
- 10 Exmouth woman's 23-mile trek for dementia research
EDDC's chief executive will prepare a report for consideration at a future meeting of the cabinet.