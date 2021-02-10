Published: 12:00 PM February 10, 2021

Plans to upgrade a junction that is a ‘source of frustration’ for customers and businesses have been agreed.

Councillors on the East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee on Monday (February 8) morning unanimously supported the proposals that will expand the single lane exit to two-lanes onto Salterton Road at the Liverton Business Park in Exmouth.

The Liverton Business Park is situated on the eastern edge of Exmouth, with businesses on the park include major retail outlets such as Home Bargains, a McDonalds drive-through, industrial units, as well as a station for ambulance and fire and rescue service.

The site is very well used throughout the day with approximately 800 vehicles entering/exiting the site in an average hour, but the present single lane arrangement has led to queuing and delays for business park traders and customers exiting the site, councillors were told, and that queue surveys demonstrate that during peaks, queues can build up and occasionally extend approximately 300m.

Jamie Hulland, transportation strategy and road safety manager, said: “This can cause delays to vehicles and is a source of frustration for customers of the park and traders seeking to conduct their daily business.

“The blue light services, although closest to the access junction, have also expressed concerns about the delays caused by the current junction arrangement and issues with cars parked in the yellow box.

“This minor widening scheme will extend the two-lane approach and extend the stacking to enable more traffic to turn left to reduce queues, allows more traffic out, and will reduce the emissions associated with that.

“This arrangement will enable a greater number of left-turning vehicles, which account for approximately 1 in 4 vehicles throughout the day, to clear the junction more quickly and reduce the overall queueing and delay.

“This proposal represents a proportional and cost-effective solution to improve traffic conditions when exiting Liverton Business Park.”

Cllr Richard Scott said that the work would future-proof the site and put the infrastructure in place to allow for future development, while Cllr Stuart Hughes, chairman of the HATOC, said it was much needed.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the proposed junction improvements for construction at an estimated scheme cost of £200,000.