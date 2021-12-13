An Exmouth woman who had a life-saving liver transplant this year is raising awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Lisa Woodcock was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a disease in which the immune system attacks the bile ducts of the liver, in March 2020, and had the surgery in October this year.

She said: “I'm able to celebrate with my family this Christmas but I’m acutely aware that there will be a family with an empty place at the dinner table.”

Lisa had always been aware of PBC because her mother also has the condition, but thanks to medical treatment it has been stable for more than 20 years. Her own form of the disease was less easily treatable and she was told she would eventually need a liver transplant. She was put on the list of potential recipients in June this year.

She said: “A few short months later, in October, I was told there was a potential liver for me and to get to hospital as soon as possible for the operation. I knew from the British Liver Trust’s transplant support group that sometimes you can have several ‘false calls’ when you’re waiting for a transplant. My husband, Justin, and I were very relaxed and didn’t really think it would go ahead, so when the surgeon arrived with the paperwork ready for me to sign, it was a bit of a shock for us both.”

After the operation Lisa’s surgeons told her the disease had been in an advanced stage: “My call came at exactly the right time. I hadn’t realised how poorly I really was.

“My donor was in his early twenties and I have found that extremely hard to process. I’m planning to dedicate an acre of woodland to him and, when the time is right, I’ll write to his family to let them know, to express how I will be forever grateful and that I’m living my life for him.”

Lisa has shared her story on the British Liver Trust website and is urging everyone to register as an organ donor.

She said: “Having a transplant has changed my outlook on life. Before I got ill, I always wanted to have the very best things. Now I’m happy with my lot – anything extra is a bonus.”