LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth

Updated

PUBLISHED: 15:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 15 May 2019

A person has died after being hit by a train near Exmouth's station.

British Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel WilkinsBritish Transport Police were at the scene in Mudbank Lane, Exmouth. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

The incident is believed to have happened close to Mudbank Lane this afternoon shortly before 3pm.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We received a report at 2.57pm of a casualty on the tracks near Exmouth Station.

"Officers are currently in attendence. Paramedics are also at the scene.

"Sadly, a person has been pronounced dead.

Rail tracks run adjacent to Mudbank Lane in Exmouth. A person died after being hit by a train in the area this afternoon (May 15, 2019). Picture: Google MapsRail tracks run adjacent to Mudbank Lane in Exmouth. A person died after being hit by a train in the area this afternoon (May 15, 2019). Picture: Google Maps

"Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform next of kin.

"Enquiries into the circumstances that led to the incident are ongoing."

Train tickets can be used on Stagecoach bus services 56, 57, H, J and T.

A spokesman for Great Western Railway said: "A person has been hit by a train between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth.

Exmouth train station. Ref exe 1428-48-14AW Picture: Alex WaltonExmouth train station. Ref exe 1428-48-14AW Picture: Alex Walton

"Consequently, trains running to and Exmouth may be cancelled or delayed.

"Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.

National Rail has now confirmed that the tracks are now clear and services between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth can return to normal

