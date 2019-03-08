LIVE UPDATES: Person dies after being hit by a train in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 15:55 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 15 May 2019
Archant
A person has died after being hit by a train near Exmouth's station.
The incident is believed to have happened close to Mudbank Lane this afternoon shortly before 3pm.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "We received a report at 2.57pm of a casualty on the tracks near Exmouth Station.
"Officers are currently in attendence. Paramedics are also at the scene.
"Sadly, a person has been pronounced dead.
"Officers are currently working to identify the person and inform next of kin.
"Enquiries into the circumstances that led to the incident are ongoing."
Train tickets can be used on Stagecoach bus services 56, 57, H, J and T.
A spokesman for Great Western Railway said: "A person has been hit by a train between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth.
"Consequently, trains running to and Exmouth may be cancelled or delayed.
"Disruption is expected until 5.30pm.
National Rail has now confirmed that the tracks are now clear and services between Exeter St Davids and Exmouth can return to normal
Comments have been disabled on this article.