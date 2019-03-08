Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

Jas Walker. Picture: Bicton Inn Bicton Inn

Plenty of top-quality live entertainment at The Bicton Inn over the Easter weekend

Thursday April 18 8.30pm: Folk and Indie Open Night – hosted by Exmouth's favourite balladeer Becky Brooks. Anyone can join in the fun, perform solo or as part of the group. All abilities welcome.

Good Friday 8.30pm: Starting the Easter weekend off on a high note, the exceedingly talented Jas Walker presents an evening of pop classics together with a selection of his own beautiful songs.

Saturday 20 5pm: Singer/guitarist Steve Graham has been entertaining audiences throughout East Devon over many years. He will perform some vibrant renditions of popular folk, pop and rock classics from the 60s through to the present day.

Easter Sunday 5pm: Nine Pound Catfish are Graham Butterfield and Ian Gardner on guitars, mandolin, banjo and vocals with Jane Gardner singing and playing washboard, bells, hooters, whistles and spoons. The trio are of a high musical standard but their music is full of fun and whimsy. They play hokum, ragtime blues and old country music, mainly from the 1920s and 30s.