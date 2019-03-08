Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 18:45 16 April 2019

Jas Walker. Picture: Bicton Inn

Jas Walker. Picture: Bicton Inn

Bicton Inn

Plenty of top-quality live entertainment at The Bicton Inn over the Easter weekend

Thursday April 18 8.30pm: Folk and Indie Open Night – hosted by Exmouth's favourite balladeer Becky Brooks. Anyone can join in the fun, perform solo or as part of the group. All abilities welcome.

Good Friday 8.30pm: Starting the Easter weekend off on a high note, the exceedingly talented Jas Walker presents an evening of pop classics together with a selection of his own beautiful songs.

Saturday 20 5pm: Singer/guitarist Steve Graham has been entertaining audiences throughout East Devon over many years. He will perform some vibrant renditions of popular folk, pop and rock classics from the 60s through to the present day.

Easter Sunday 5pm: Nine Pound Catfish are Graham Butterfield and Ian Gardner on guitars, mandolin, banjo and vocals with Jane Gardner singing and playing washboard, bells, hooters, whistles and spoons. The trio are of a high musical standard but their music is full of fun and whimsy. They play hokum, ragtime blues and old country music, mainly from the 1920s and 30s.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

East Devon MP column: Sir Hugo Swire says remainers are playing ‘political games’

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Fran-tastic new cake shop opens in Exmouth

Frances Mellows with Exmouth Town Crier Roger Bourgein at the opening of her new cake shop. Ref exe 15 19TI 2379. Picture: Terry Ife

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

East Devon MP column: Sir Hugo Swire says remainers are playing ‘political games’

East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Taxi firm to the rescue as Exmouth woman beats the clock to witness birth of her first grandson

Mrs Evans' new baby grandson, born at Royal Devon and Exeter and Hospital on April 15.

Perrott powers way to three titles at Madeira indoor finals

Bob Caddy Two wood winner Mark Perrott (right) runner-up Andy Lock and Madeira club presidenty Jacky Howle. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Lympstone ABC pair impress on Ocean, Exmouth bill

Lympstone ABCs Jack Silk after his success on the show at Ocean, Exmouth. Picture LYMPSTONE ABC

“She is going to be missed” - tributes paid to East Budleigh woman Irene McMullan

Irene McMullan, who died in Exmouth in April 2019. Picture courtesy of the McMullan family.

Plans for bigger MUGA at Deaf Academy supported

The free workshops offer help to start-ups and existing businesses in North Devon and Torridge. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists