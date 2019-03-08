Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

There is plenty of live music at The Bicton Inn during the last week of September.

Sunday, September 22, 5pm: Fire Exit. Trad jazz with Martin Nichols, Bob King, Charlie Hernshaw and Paul Barnham, who will be performing a selection of beautiful, chilled jazz standards.

Thursday, September 26, 8.30pm: Bicton Folk Night, with Exmouth Shanty Man Derek Brook. Join him for an evening of evocative and rousing music; musicians and singers are welcome to join in the session.

Saturday, September 28 5pm: Enjoy the authentic sound of American country blues with the McCreadys. With intricate guitar picking and deep, sultry vocals, Robbo Lees and Nick Bayes perform some well known and lesser known songs from the deep south of the USA.

Sunday, September 29, 5pm: Rosie Eade, whose voice is likened to those of Kate Bush, Maddy Prior and Grace Slick. Her original music is inspired by the likes of The Who as much as Steeleye Span.

She is equally accomplished within the acoustic-folk and old school rock genres.

Her music is regularly featured on BBC regional radio and she is well known on the national festival scene, having performed at events including Cambridge Folk Festival, Beautiful Days and Glastonbury's Avalon Café.