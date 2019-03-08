Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 September 2019

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

There is plenty of live music at The Bicton Inn during the last week of September.

Sunday, September 22, 5pm: Fire Exit. Trad jazz with Martin Nichols, Bob King, Charlie Hernshaw and Paul Barnham, who will be performing a selection of beautiful, chilled jazz standards.

Thursday, September 26, 8.30pm: Bicton Folk Night, with Exmouth Shanty Man Derek Brook. Join him for an evening of evocative and rousing music; musicians and singers are welcome to join in the session.

Saturday, September 28 5pm: Enjoy the authentic sound of American country blues with the McCreadys. With intricate guitar picking and deep, sultry vocals, Robbo Lees and Nick Bayes perform some well known and lesser known songs from the deep south of the USA.

Sunday, September 29, 5pm: Rosie Eade, whose voice is likened to those of Kate Bush, Maddy Prior and Grace Slick. Her original music is inspired by the likes of The Who as much as Steeleye Span.

She is equally accomplished within the acoustic-folk and old school rock genres.

Her music is regularly featured on BBC regional radio and she is well known on the national festival scene, having performed at events including Cambridge Folk Festival, Beautiful Days and Glastonbury's Avalon Café.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Under-16s win well at Sidmouth Town

Football generic picture

Investigation launched into serious sexual assault in Exmouth town centre

Pictures of the scene that has been cordoned off by police, investigation a serious sexual assault. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

Review: Losing the Will, by Budleigh Salterton Drama Club

Losing the Will by the Salterton Drama Club. Picture: Mike Kerswill

Couple rescued after yatch distress call to Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI All Weather Lifeboat R and J Welburn launches to the rescue. Picture: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNLI
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists