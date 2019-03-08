Advanced search

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:14 11 April 2019

Exmouth bluesmen Dave Gwilliam and Olly Davy. Picture: Bicton Street Blues

Exmouth bluesmen Dave Gwilliam and Olly Davy. Picture: Bicton Street Blues

Contributed

Plenty of live entertainment at The Bicton Inn over the coming week

The Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton InnThe Bicton Inn. Picture courtesy of The Bicton Inn

A fantastic double bill featuring multi-instrumentalist John McLoughlin and popular sing/songwriter Laurie Ward takes place on Friday, April 12 from 8pm.

The pair will be joined by guest musicians to bring an evening of everything from folk and pop classics to anthemic rock and reggae, along with some amazing originals.

Talented German singer/songwriter Daniela Ruettinger performs a selection of popular ballads on Saturday 13 from 5pm. Her repertoire includes folk, rock and indie covers, along with her own brilliant songs. From 8pm, singer Livvy Hylton-Smith performs some favourites from a very broad palette of musical styles, joined by guest musicians.

Sunday 14 sees authentic rock and blues, 50s and 60s style, with the Bicton Street Blues, aka Dave Gwilliam and Olly Davy, from 5pm.

Thursday April 18 is Folk and Indie Open Night, for anyone anyone who would like to come along to sing or play, hosted by Becky Brooks. All abilities welcome.

