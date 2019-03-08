Advanced search

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:05 01 April 2019

The Crow Puppets play tender, lyrical folk music. Picture: Contributed

Contributed

Listen to live acoustic music and perform at an open mic night - the entertaiment continues at The Bicton Inn

Enjoy an evening of lively, foot-tapping music on Thursday April 4, 8.30pm, when local musicians get together for an open acoustic session featuring accordions, violins, guitars, banjos, mandolins, pipes and bodhrans.

Anyone can come and join in or just enjoy listening. The session usually includes lots of jigs, reels, polkas, airs and shanties.

On Saturday April 6 at 5pm, female duo the Crow Puppets will perform beautiful folk featuring tender lyrics, close harmonies and a variety of acoustic instruments. They have been a great success at festivals and other venues throughout the UK, and their original songs have also featured on radio stations in Britain, Europe and America.

On Sunday, April 7 at 5pm, another festival favourite, Rosie Eade, will perform her acoustic folk and old-school rock. Her voice has been likened to Kate Bush, Maddy Prior and Grace Slick.

Thursday, April 11 is open mic night, a chance for anyone to come along and perform in a relaxed atmosphere.

Live music at The Bicton Inn, Exmouth

