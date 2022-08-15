Four live music acts to perform at garden party

A fundraising garden party with live music will be held in East Budleigh on Saturday, August 20.

The ‘Peggy Sleeman Memorial’ event will include performances from Plymouth-based flamenco guitarist Mark Barnwell, soul and blues singer Georgia Omarah, folk/blues duo One Point 5ive and comedy singer/songwriter Peter Farrie.

Money raised will go to the ‘Seachange’ Activity Club in Budleigh Salterton which helps combat loneliness caused by social isolation or bereavement in adults in later life. The event’s organiser Jeff Sleeman’s mother Peggy was a regular supporter of the club prior to her death in January 2020.

Jeff said: ‘My mother was a lively lady and despite being in her late nineties when she died was a regular attender of many of the social activities at Seachange. We held the first charity music garden party in 2019 when she was still alive and it’s nice to be able to commemorate her life in this way every summer’.

The garden party is at 1, Trefusis Way from 2pm until 5pm.Refreshments will be available, and admission is by voluntary donation.