Live

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images Archant

Follow our live blog as East Devon reacts to the Coronavirus pandemic and looks to offer support to those who have gone into self-isolation

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For more follow @exmouthjournal, @sidmouthherald and @midweekherald on Twitter