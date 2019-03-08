Littleham youngsters planting vegetables and wild flowers

Exmouth in Bloom volunteer Graham Bell visited Littleham Primary School to help the pupils plant vegetables and wild flowers

Vegetables and wild flowers have been the subject of a children's gardening workshop.

Pupils at Littleham Primary School have been planting onions, radishes and wild flowers with the help of volunteers from Exmouth in Bloom.

Kings Garden Centre donated some tools and seeds as part of the school's prize for being the best schools' vegetables garden in a recent competition.

Exmouth in Bloom volunteer Graham Bell visited the school to help out.

A spokesman for the school said: “It was wonderful to see more than 100 children get involved in planting onions, radishes, wild flowers and other hardy annuals in school.

With the support of Mr Graham Bell from Exmouth in Bloom, we're delighted to be regularly giving the children the opportunity to develop skills of teamwork, as well as their gardening expertise at school.

“Our thanks also to Kings Garden Centre for the tools and seeds they gave the school.”