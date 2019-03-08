Not good enough - Littleham Primary School gets damning Ofsted report

'We are determined to return the school to the status it deserves'.

Littleham Primary School. Picture: Google Littleham Primary School. Picture: Google

That's the vow from the executive headteacher of an Exmouth primary school in the wake of a damning Ofsted report.

Following a recent inspection, assessors rated Littleham Primary School as 'requires improvement'.

In the report, Her Majesty's lead inspector Matt Middlemore and Ofsted inspector Adam Matthews said the standards pupils have reached is 'not good enough' and some subjects are not taught in 'enough depth'.

They also said teachers' expectations of pupils' attitudes was not high enough.

The report did say the teaching of reading had picked up and the recently appointed executive headteacher Katie Gray has led improvements in the quality of leadership and training.

Ms Gray, who was appointed in April, said: "We are determined to return Littleham to the status it deserves as quickly as possible and we are all working hard to achieve that so that we can provide the best education possible for all the children and their families."

Following a visit in June, the Ofsted report rated Littleham as requires improvement across the five categories it assesses - effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, personal development, outcomes of pupils, early years' provision.

In the report, Mr Middlemore and Mr Matthews said since the last full inspection in 2014 when it was rated as 'good', the quality of teaching learning and assessment has declined.

They also said the leaders have not developed a curriculum that is 'rich and varied' and the progress of pupils in reading and maths was below that seen nationally.

However, the report did say plans are underway to improve the quality of teaching.

The report said: "In mathematics, leaders are dedicated and fully committed to improvement, but their actions have not had a strong enough impact on the progress that pupils make."

Assessors said 'low-level disruption' among pupils had occurred and some told the inspectors it was a 'frequent occurrence'.

Among improvements suggested to the school was a need to ensure teachers plan the curriculum more efficiently and accelerate pupils' progress so that it is at least in line with national figures in reading and maths.