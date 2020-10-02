Advanced search

Littleham Primary School pupils get a ‘heads up’ on mental health

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2020

Youngsters at an Exmouth primary school have been tackling issues connected with wellbeing and mental health.

Paula Baker, of mental health group Heads Up, visited Littleham Primary School pupils.

Heads Up is raising awareness of mental health through sport.

Pupils at Littleham worked with Paula, completing a session tackling mental wellbeing issues.

They discussed what mental health is, what emotions they feel, and explored worry and anxiety and how a variety of strategies can be used to help.

After the sessions, some children said mental health is good for their actual health and that it’s good to do things that make them feel relaxed.

A spokesman for the school said wellbeing and mental health has always been a priority there.

Teacher Holly Plumbridge added: “Heads Up gave children a safe space to talk about their emotions and worries as well as build their self-esteem.”

