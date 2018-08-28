Advanced search

Littleham youngsters told ‘speak out stay safe’ on abuse and bullying

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 December 2018

Children at Littleham Church of England Primary School with the NSPCC's Colette Hudson Simon Benham-Clarke and Buddy. Picture: NSPCC

Youngsters in Exmouth have been learning how to identify and protect themselves from different types of abuse.

Littleham Primary Schools were taking part in an interactive ‘speak out stay safe’ assembly run by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The talks, aimed at children aged between five and 11 years old, teach them about safeguarding and abuse in a lively and memorable way.

Pupils learned about neglect as well as physical, sexual and emotional abuse and bullying.

Head teacher Duncan Nelmes said: “The session was really well-pitched and appropriate to the children’s needs.

“It’s always an excellent thing to review ways to keep safe with the children. The session did exactly that.”

Colette Hudson, Devon and Torbay area co-ordinator for the NSPCC’s school service, said: “We believe it is important that this programme is available to every primary school, at no cost to the school.”

