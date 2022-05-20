Exmouth launderette donating duvet charge to Save the Children

The owner of an Exmouth laundrette is pledging to donate profits from duvet washes on Mondays to Save the CHildren.

Every Monday morning for the next four weeks, when duvets get washed at Littleham Launderette owner Jeff Pirie will donate 100 per cent of the profits to the charity.

Owner Jeff Pirie said: "The return of Spring and holiday visitors would normally bring a smile to the faces of all at Littleham Cross Launderette, but the terrible events in Ukraine take the edge off their pleasure.

"When you pay, it will go straight into the collecting bucket.

"We could have just made a donation, but knowing of the kindness of many of our customers, we decided on a win-win solution.

"I found I was getting upset watching little petrified faces of traumatised children on my tv, and I decided that like me, most people just wanted someone to offer a way to turn that feeling into cash."

A normal service wash for a duvet at Littleham Launderette would be between £14 and £16, and Jef is hoping to collect a few hundred pounds to give to Save The Children.

Jef also has the answer if you’re nervous about the return of chilly weather. "We can give them back the same day," he added.