Day of dance for Littleham pupils to celebrate their return to school

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School Picture: Littleham Primary School

Pupils at an Exmouth primary school took part in a day of dance to celebrate being back in school.

Many children at Littleham Primary School had been away from their friends and teachers for six months due to the coronavirus prior to the start of the new academic term in September.

To mark the occasion, pupils from years two to six participated in a day of dance in celebration of being back at school, while also exploring the school’s vision ‘inspiring one another to live life in all its fullness’.

The session will be run by Becky Mason from South Dartmoor College’s sport partnership.

Teachers also learnt from the sessions and pupils were taught a whole-school sequence.

A school spokesman said children also reflected on the values which underpin Littleham Primary School’s vision by remembering the values of love, inspiration, fellowship and encouragement.

