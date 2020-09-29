Advanced search

Day of dance for Littleham pupils to celebrate their return to school

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 October 2020

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Picture: Littleham Primary School

Pupils at an Exmouth primary school took part in a day of dance to celebrate being back in school.

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Many children at Littleham Primary School had been away from their friends and teachers for six months due to the coronavirus prior to the start of the new academic term in September.

To mark the occasion, pupils from years two to six participated in a day of dance in celebration of being back at school, while also exploring the school’s vision ‘inspiring one another to live life in all its fullness’.

The session will be run by Becky Mason from South Dartmoor College’s sport partnership.

Teachers also learnt from the sessions and pupils were taught a whole-school sequence.

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

A school spokesman said children also reflected on the values which underpin Littleham Primary School’s vision by remembering the values of love, inspiration, fellowship and encouragement.

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary SchoolLittleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Coronavirus concerns lead to early cancellation of another World Pilot Gig Championships

Sidmouth’s A crew rowing into wind on the outward leg of the race. The crew was Megan Rodgers (stroke), Josh Bennett, Matthew Powell, David Gwynn, James Rowe and Gina Rodgers, with Pete Blackmore as cox. Picture: SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Spray painter found with drugs at Exmouth skate park

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Day of dance for Littleham pupils to celebrate their return to school

Littleham Primary School celebrate being back at school with a 'Day of Dance'. Picture: Littleham Primary School

Exmouth Town up to fourth spot after Wednesday night home win

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Beach rescue club has come a long way - Nigel Snowshall column

Nigel Snowshall of Exmouth Beach Rescue Club