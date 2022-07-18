'Take your rubbish home' plea as Budleigh beach bins overflow

Budleigh Lions Club president Richard Allen and a member of EDDC Streetscene clear rubbish from around one of the bins - Credit: Budleigh Lions Club

Litter overflowing from waste bins near Budleigh Salterton beach was cleared up by the town’s Lions Club, East Devon District Council workers and a group of helpers.

On Monday, July 11, they set to work picking up rubbish left behind by beachgoers during the hot weekend.

The Lions were joined by members of the Environment Agency and Kier construction company, who are working on the Lower Otter Restoration Project.

Kelly Cowling from Kier said: “It’s such a simple exercise to carry out with minimum effort. We were able to pick the Lime Kiln Car Park including play and skate parks as well as a small proportion of the beach.

“The StreetsceneTeam at EDDC work effortlessly to ensure that the areas are clean and tidy for the visitors, and during the summer it is unfortunately a thankless task, as the litter keeps coming.”

The litter pickers are calling on all beachgoers to take their rubbish home with them if the bins are full.