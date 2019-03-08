Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner
PUBLISHED: 11:52 20 May 2019
JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved
A new location but there was the same celebration of entrepreneurial innovation and business success at the Exmouth Business Awards.
Traders, business owners, civic leaders and East Devon's MP all attended the glitzy awards ceremony held for the first time at Woodbury Park Golf and Country Club on Friday (May 17).
Guests were treated to the views over the resort's golf course before being called in for three-course dinner ahead of the awards being dished out.
The winners had their name read out by East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire before receiving their trophy from Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen.
Here is a list of the winners from the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards:
Customer Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey
Krispies
Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Mountlands
Liam Ellis Roofing
Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Exmouth Town Council
The Proper Fish & Chip Shop
Independent Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Exmouth Journal
Just Purr-fect
Professional Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates
Accounting On Us
Best Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Thompson Jenner LLP
Market Carpets
Best New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Everys Solicitors
Mrs Snuggles
Best Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BBX UK
Clear Reach
Fitness / Health / Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24
Bluebird Care Exmouth
Best Hair and Beauty Provider of the Year, sponsored by The Beauty Room
Summer and Lola
Best Restaurant/Cafe of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar/Land Rover
The Wine Hub Café
Best Charity/Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Raymond James Investments
Exmouth in Bloom
The Judges Special Award, sponsored by WBW Solicitors incorporating Ford Simey
Sharon Brown of BSL Enabling
