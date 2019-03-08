Advanced search

Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

PUBLISHED: 11:52 20 May 2019

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

Guests enjoy the awards evening at Woodbury Park Golf Hotel. Picture: John Thorogood

JOHN THOROGOOD All Rights Reserved

A new location but there was the same celebration of entrepreneurial innovation and business success at the Exmouth Business Awards.

Chairman of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Ian MacQueen leads the evening's proceedings. Picture: John ThorogoodChairman of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce Ian MacQueen leads the evening's proceedings. Picture: John Thorogood

Traders, business owners, civic leaders and East Devon's MP all attended the glitzy awards ceremony held for the first time at Woodbury Park Golf and Country Club on Friday (May 17).

Guests were treated to the views over the resort's golf course before being called in for three-course dinner ahead of the awards being dished out.

The winners had their name read out by East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire before receiving their trophy from Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen.

Sir Hugo Swire addresses the room. Picture: John ThorogoodSir Hugo Swire addresses the room. Picture: John Thorogood

Here is a list of the winners from the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards:

Customer Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey

Krispies

Krispies wins the Customer Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey. Picture: John ThorogoodKrispies wins the Customer Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey. Picture: John Thorogood

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Mountlands

Liam Ellis Roofing

Liam Ellis Roofing - winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Mountlands. Picture: John ThorogoodLiam Ellis Roofing - winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Mountlands. Picture: John Thorogood

Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Exmouth Town Council

The Proper Fish & Chip Shop

The Proper Fish & Chip Shop took the Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Exmouth Town Council. Picture: John ThorogoodThe Proper Fish & Chip Shop took the Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Exmouth Town Council. Picture: John Thorogood

Independent Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Exmouth Journal

Just Purr-fect

Just Purr-Fect named the Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by the Exmouth Journal. Picture: John ThorogoodJust Purr-Fect named the Independent Retailer of the Year, sponsored by the Exmouth Journal. Picture: John Thorogood

Professional Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates

Accounting On Us

Accounting On Us scooped the Professional Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: John ThorogoodAccounting On Us scooped the Professional Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates. Picture: John Thorogood

Best Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Thompson Jenner LLP

Market Carpets

Market Carpets wins Best Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Thompson Jenner LLP. Picture: John ThorogoodMarket Carpets wins Best Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Thompson Jenner LLP. Picture: John Thorogood

Best New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Everys Solicitors

Mrs Snuggles

Mrs Snuggles clinched the Best New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Everys Solicitors. Picture: John ThorogoodMrs Snuggles clinched the Best New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Everys Solicitors. Picture: John Thorogood

Best Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BBX UK

Clear Reach

Clear Reach took the Best Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BBX UK. Picture: John ThorogoodClear Reach took the Best Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BBX UK. Picture: John Thorogood

Fitness / Health / Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24

Bluebird Care Exmouth

Bluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John ThorogoodBluebird Care Exmouth claimed the Fitness/Health/Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24. Picture: John Thorogood

Best Hair and Beauty Provider of the Year, sponsored by The Beauty Room

Summer and Lola

Summer & Lola picked up the Best Hair & Beauty Provider of the Year award, sponsored by The Beauty Room. Picture: John ThorogoodSummer & Lola picked up the Best Hair & Beauty Provider of the Year award, sponsored by The Beauty Room. Picture: John Thorogood

Best Restaurant/Cafe of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar/Land Rover

The Wine Hub Café

The Wine Hub Cafe won Best Restaurant/Cafe of the Year award, sponsored by Jaguar/Land Rover. Picture: John ThorogoodThe Wine Hub Cafe won Best Restaurant/Cafe of the Year award, sponsored by Jaguar/Land Rover. Picture: John Thorogood

Best Charity/Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Raymond James Investments

Exmouth in Bloom

Exmouth in Bloom were winners of the Best Charity/Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Raymond James Investments. Picture: John ThorogoodExmouth in Bloom were winners of the Best Charity/Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Raymond James Investments. Picture: John Thorogood

The Judges Special Award, sponsored by WBW Solicitors incorporating Ford Simey

Sharon Brown of BSL Enabling

Sharon Brown of BSL Enabling won the Judge's Special Award, sponsored by WBW Solicitors incorporating Ford Simey. Picture: John ThorogoodSharon Brown of BSL Enabling won the Judge's Special Award, sponsored by WBW Solicitors incorporating Ford Simey. Picture: John Thorogood

