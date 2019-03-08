Exmouth traders recognised at annual business awards dinner

A new location but there was the same celebration of entrepreneurial innovation and business success at the Exmouth Business Awards.

Traders, business owners, civic leaders and East Devon's MP all attended the glitzy awards ceremony held for the first time at Woodbury Park Golf and Country Club on Friday (May 17).

Guests were treated to the views over the resort's golf course before being called in for three-course dinner ahead of the awards being dished out.

The winners had their name read out by East Devon MP Sir Hugo Swire before receiving their trophy from Chamber of Commerce chairman Ian MacQueen.

Here is a list of the winners from the 2019 Exmouth Business Awards:

Customer Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Wimpey

Krispies

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Mountlands

Liam Ellis Roofing

Environmental Impact Award, sponsored by Exmouth Town Council

The Proper Fish & Chip Shop

Independent Retailer of the Year Award, sponsored by the Exmouth Journal

Just Purr-fect

Professional Services of the Year Award, sponsored by Clinton Devon Estates

Accounting On Us

Best Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Thompson Jenner LLP

Market Carpets

Best New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Everys Solicitors

Mrs Snuggles

Best Small Business of the Year Award, sponsored by BBX UK

Clear Reach

Fitness / Health / Well Being of the Year Award, sponsored by Summerhouse 24

Bluebird Care Exmouth

Best Hair and Beauty Provider of the Year, sponsored by The Beauty Room

Summer and Lola

Best Restaurant/Cafe of the Year, sponsored by Jaguar/Land Rover

The Wine Hub Café

Best Charity/Social Enterprise of the Year Award, sponsored by Raymond James Investments

Exmouth in Bloom

The Judges Special Award, sponsored by WBW Solicitors incorporating Ford Simey

Sharon Brown of BSL Enabling