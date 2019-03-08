Fire station closure consultation: List of public exhibitions
PUBLISHED: 15:06 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 02 July 2019
Archant
People will have the chance to quiz fire service bosses on potential station closures at upcoming public exhibitions.
A list of 23 events has been published by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service as its plans to close stations across the county go to public consultation.
There are currently six options for the future of the service all of which include closures at Appledore, Ashburton, Budleigh Salterton, Colyton, Kingston, Porlock, Topsham and Woolacombe.
The public consultation runs until September 20, 2019. To take part, click here
Here is the full list of consultation events:
Topsham
Monday, July 8 - noon to 4pm - St Matthew's Hall, Fore Street.
Kingston
Tuesday, July 9 - 2pm to 6pm - Kingston Reading Room, Oakdale.
Appledore
Wednesday, July 10 - 1pm to 5pm - Appledore Hall, I New Quay Street
Budleigh Salterton
Monday, July 15 - 1pm to 5pm - Budleigh Hub, East Budleigh Road.
Colyton
Tuesday, July 16 - 3pm to 7pm - Colyton Town Hall, Market Place.
Woolacombe
Wednesday, July 17 - 1.30pm to 5.30pm - Woolacombe Village Hall, Beach Road.
Ashburton
Monday, July 22 - 10am to 2pm - St Lawrence Chapel, St Lawrence Lane
Porlock
Thursday, July 25 - 1pm to 5pm - Porlock Village Hall, Toll Road
Exeter Library
Monday, July 29 - 2pm to 6pm - Castle Street
Taunton Library
Tuesday, July 30 - 1pm to 5pm - Paul Street
Plymouth Library
Thursday, August 1 - 10am to 2pm - Central Library, 167-171 Armada Way
Torquay Library
Monday, August 5 - 11am to 3pm - Torquay Central Library, Lymington Road
Bideford Library
Tuesday, August 6 - 1pm to 5pm - New Road
Barnstaple Library
Thursday, August 8 - 1.30pm to 5.30pm - Tuly Street
Tavistock Library
Monday, August 12 - 11am to 3pm - The Quay, Plymouth Road
Totnes Library
Wednesday, August 14 - 10am to 2pm - The Mansion, Fore Street
Sidmouth Library
Thursday, August 15 - 1pm to 5pm - 2-14 Blackmore Drive
Tiverton Library
Monday, August 19 - 1pm to 5pm - Phoenix House, Phoenix Lane
Newton Abbot Library
Tuesday, August 20 - 10am to 2pm - Passmore Edwards Centre, Market Street
Minehead Library
Thursday, August 22 - 11am to 3pm - Bancks Street
Bridgewater Library
Tuesday, August 27 - Noon to 4pm - Binford Place
Yeovil Library
Wednesday, August 28 - 1pm to 5pm - King George Street, town centre.
Frome Library
Thursday, August 29 - 10am until 2pm - Justice Lane
Comments have been disabled on this article.