Fire station closure consultation: List of public exhibitions

People will have the chance to quiz fire service bosses on potential station closures at upcoming public exhibitions.

A list of 23 events has been published by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service as its plans to close stations across the county go to public consultation.

There are currently six options for the future of the service all of which include closures at Appledore, Ashburton, Budleigh Salterton, Colyton, Kingston, Porlock, Topsham and Woolacombe.

The public consultation runs until September 20, 2019. To take part, click here

Here is the full list of consultation events:

Topsham

Monday, July 8 - noon to 4pm - St Matthew's Hall, Fore Street.

Kingston

Tuesday, July 9 - 2pm to 6pm - Kingston Reading Room, Oakdale.

Appledore

Wednesday, July 10 - 1pm to 5pm - Appledore Hall, I New Quay Street

Budleigh Salterton

Monday, July 15 - 1pm to 5pm - Budleigh Hub, East Budleigh Road.

Colyton

Tuesday, July 16 - 3pm to 7pm - Colyton Town Hall, Market Place.

Woolacombe

Wednesday, July 17 - 1.30pm to 5.30pm - Woolacombe Village Hall, Beach Road.

Ashburton

Monday, July 22 - 10am to 2pm - St Lawrence Chapel, St Lawrence Lane

Porlock

Thursday, July 25 - 1pm to 5pm - Porlock Village Hall, Toll Road

Exeter Library

Monday, July 29 - 2pm to 6pm - Castle Street

Taunton Library

Tuesday, July 30 - 1pm to 5pm - Paul Street

Plymouth Library

Thursday, August 1 - 10am to 2pm - Central Library, 167-171 Armada Way

Torquay Library

Monday, August 5 - 11am to 3pm - Torquay Central Library, Lymington Road

Bideford Library

Tuesday, August 6 - 1pm to 5pm - New Road

Barnstaple Library

Thursday, August 8 - 1.30pm to 5.30pm - Tuly Street

Tavistock Library

Monday, August 12 - 11am to 3pm - The Quay, Plymouth Road

Totnes Library

Wednesday, August 14 - 10am to 2pm - The Mansion, Fore Street

Sidmouth Library

Thursday, August 15 - 1pm to 5pm - 2-14 Blackmore Drive

Tiverton Library

Monday, August 19 - 1pm to 5pm - Phoenix House, Phoenix Lane

Newton Abbot Library

Tuesday, August 20 - 10am to 2pm - Passmore Edwards Centre, Market Street

Minehead Library

Thursday, August 22 - 11am to 3pm - Bancks Street

Bridgewater Library

Tuesday, August 27 - Noon to 4pm - Binford Place

Yeovil Library

Wednesday, August 28 - 1pm to 5pm - King George Street, town centre.

Frome Library

Thursday, August 29 - 10am until 2pm - Justice Lane