Published: 8:00 AM January 30, 2021

An Exmouth woman said her confidence is ‘through the roof’ after losing more than three stone in weight.

Less than 12 months after taking the decision to join Slimming World, Lisa Woodcock has reached her personal weight-loss target.

Lisa Woodcock lost more than three stone in the last 12 months - Credit: Lisa Woodcock

She became a ‘target member’ despite being diagnosed with Primary Biliary Cholangitis – an autoimmune liver disease – and was initially told that some of the medication she needed would make weight-loss difficult.

Prior to joining Slimming World, Lisa had dreaded packing for holidays and being by the pool and covered herself up for photographs, but following Christmas 2019, she decided, with the support of her husband, it was time for a change.

She joined a Slimming World group run by consultant Ali Burford, and lost half a stone within the first three weeks and hasn’t looked back since.

Lisa said: “My confidence was coming back, I was starting to feel better in myself.”

A month later she was diagnosed with a liver disease and shortly after, the Covid-19 pandemic was announced, but Lisa was determined to continue with her unlikely weight-loss.

She added: “I, like most people in lockdown, found comfort in food/drink, I had to give myself a talking too and so did my hospital consultant.

“Although my health complications weren’t caused by my diet or drinking, being told you will die young unless you make some changes, at 36 was tough to take.

“With the diagnosis of a chronic and progressive liver disease and I had to take control back, I had done so well up to that point, so I focused on that.

“We may have spent most of the last year in lockdown, which was out of my control, but at least my weight wasn’t out of my control.”

Cycling is a new hobby for Lisa and does live spin classes from her own home.

She added: “My confidence is through the roof, and I no longer compare myself to others. It’s a big learning curve and everyone’s journey is different.”

Anyone interested about joining Ali’s Slimming World group ring 07773 382707 or search for Exmouth Slimming World’s Facebook page.