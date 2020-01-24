Advanced search

Budleigh Christmas lights gets Lions' cash boost

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 January 2020

Holding cheque, L � R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Vice Chair BS and District Chamber of Commerce, Helen Warren and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: Adrian Oakes

Holding cheque, L � R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Vice Chair BS and District Chamber of Commerce, Helen Warren and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: Adrian Oakes

Archant

This year's Christmas illuminations in Budleigh Salterton have been given a cash boost.

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club has donated £550 to the chamber of commerce for the festive lights.

A cheque was presented to Helen Warren, vice chairman of the Budleigh and District Chamber of Commerce.

Lions' activities chairman Geoff Paver said: "An amazing amount of work goes into ensuring the High Street looks festive throughout December each year and our club is proud to support the chamber in their efforts.

"It seems strange to already to talking about Christmas 2020 but we hope this will kick-start the fundraising efforts."

Mrs Warren said: "This really does get us started with raising the funds needed for this year's lights."

The lions club welcomes new members, both male and female. Anyone who can spare a few hours a month to give back to the community can ring president Peter Holmes on 07833 099741 or membership chairman Adrian Oakes on 01395 274545.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans for 20 new one and two bedroom apartments in town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

CLOSING – Abbeyfield Shandford to shut in March

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man charged after alleged sexual assault on train

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plans for 20 new one and two bedroom apartments in town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

CLOSING – Abbeyfield Shandford to shut in March

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Missing man last seen in Exmouth found

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour incidents in Worle over the past few weeks.

Sand clearance from sand-swept seafront road set to begin

Sand engulfed the seafront road after storm Brendan. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth man charged after alleged sexual assault on train

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town drop points in close encounter with Bridgwater Town

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Budleigh Under-15s into Plate semi-finals after win over Ottery

Football.

Budleigh Christmas lights gets Lions’ cash boost

Holding cheque, L � R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Vice Chair BS and District Chamber of Commerce, Helen Warren and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: Adrian Oakes

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

District council set out new drone rules

A drone. Picture: Pxhere
Drive 24