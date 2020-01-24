Budleigh Christmas lights gets Lions' cash boost

Holding cheque, L � R. Budleigh Lions Club Activity Chair, Geoff Paver, Vice Chair BS and District Chamber of Commerce, Helen Warren and President of the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Peter Holmes. Picture: Adrian Oakes Archant

This year's Christmas illuminations in Budleigh Salterton have been given a cash boost.

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club has donated £550 to the chamber of commerce for the festive lights.

A cheque was presented to Helen Warren, vice chairman of the Budleigh and District Chamber of Commerce.

Lions' activities chairman Geoff Paver said: "An amazing amount of work goes into ensuring the High Street looks festive throughout December each year and our club is proud to support the chamber in their efforts.

"It seems strange to already to talking about Christmas 2020 but we hope this will kick-start the fundraising efforts."

Mrs Warren said: "This really does get us started with raising the funds needed for this year's lights."

The lions club welcomes new members, both male and female. Anyone who can spare a few hours a month to give back to the community can ring president Peter Holmes on 07833 099741 or membership chairman Adrian Oakes on 01395 274545.