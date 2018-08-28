Lions Club donation helps pupils at St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton

Peter Holmes (Lions Chair) and Alan Lowe (Lions) at the back, with Donna Hitchcock and Tas Beckett at the front (they have been trained to use the resources). The pupils are Evelyn, Bradley and Evie. Picture: Steve Hitchcock Steve Hitchcock

The money is being used to identify children who need extra help with understanding and using language

A donation by the Lions of Budleigh Salterton will help children who have difficulty using and understanding language.

The club has given St Peter’s C of E Primary School £800 to buy the resources needed to identify pupils who need help, so that teaching methods can be adapted accordingly.

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock said the donation would make significant difference to pupils who struggle at school, with 20 already getting extra support.

“Language difficulties can mean you have issues in comprehension, which is a barrier to learning, or issues in expressing yourself, which can cause behaviour or emotional issues, as well as stifle academic achievement,” he said.

“Broadly speaking, 1 in 10 children will have a specific learning disorder. Quite often we label this as dyslexia, low ability or other special needs. We’re trying to get to the nub of these issues - how we process and use language - to better help children achieve and express themselves.”