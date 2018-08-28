Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lions Club donation helps pupils at St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 January 2019

Peter Holmes (Lions Chair) and Alan Lowe (Lions) at the back, with Donna Hitchcock and Tas Beckett at the front (they have been trained to use the resources). The pupils are Evelyn, Bradley and Evie. Picture: Steve Hitchcock

Peter Holmes (Lions Chair) and Alan Lowe (Lions) at the back, with Donna Hitchcock and Tas Beckett at the front (they have been trained to use the resources). The pupils are Evelyn, Bradley and Evie. Picture: Steve Hitchcock

Steve Hitchcock

The money is being used to identify children who need extra help with understanding and using language

A donation by the Lions of Budleigh Salterton will help children who have difficulty using and understanding language.

The club has given St Peter’s C of E Primary School £800 to buy the resources needed to identify pupils who need help, so that teaching methods can be adapted accordingly.

Head teacher Steve Hitchcock said the donation would make significant difference to pupils who struggle at school, with 20 already getting extra support.

“Language difficulties can mean you have issues in comprehension, which is a barrier to learning, or issues in expressing yourself, which can cause behaviour or emotional issues, as well as stifle academic achievement,” he said.

“Broadly speaking, 1 in 10 children will have a specific learning disorder. Quite often we label this as dyslexia, low ability or other special needs. We’re trying to get to the nub of these issues - how we process and use language - to better help children achieve and express themselves.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Don’t put grenades in your recycling’ - Devon County Council warning

Smoke grenades found at Knowle Hill Recycling Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Devon Counrty Council

Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

The ladies from Going Out Group Exmouth enjoying a walk along the Exe estuary. Picture: GOGE

New signs for East Devon beach after friction between horse riders and dog walkers

Horses riding on Exmouth beach. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Main route between Exmouth and Budleigh blocked

Police slow sign

Exmouth’s only nightclub has new owners

Fever and Boutique, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Ace High at the double as Exmouth Town see off Launceston

Exmouth Town's Man of the Match in the game against Launceston, two-goal Ace High, with club president Joh Dibsdall (left) and chairman Stuart Shae. Picture ETFC

Lympstone Lions Under-10ss roar back to winning ways

Lympstone Lions Under-10s in their new kit genersouly sponsored by Southwest Crane Hire. Picture EMMA SKINNER

East Budleigh still striding towards Exmouth Snooker League title

Lions Club donation helps pupils at St Peter’s Primary School in Budleigh Salterton

Peter Holmes (Lions Chair) and Alan Lowe (Lions) at the back, with Donna Hitchcock and Tas Beckett at the front (they have been trained to use the resources). The pupils are Evelyn, Bradley and Evie. Picture: Steve Hitchcock

PHOTOS: First look inside district council’s new £5.6million Honiton HQ

The interior of Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists