Jubilee oak tree planted on the Queen's birthday

An oak tree has been planted on the Green in Budleigh Salterton as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy for the Platinum Jubilee.

The Budleigh Lions put the tree into the ground on Thursday, April 21, the Queen’s 96th birthday.

Budleigh Salterton Lions planted their tree on the Queen's birthday, April 21 - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club

The location has been added to the online Queen’s Green Canopy Map which carries details and photos of all the trees planted by organisations and individuals.

In addition to the tree in Budleigh, the Lions Club is also planting Jubilee trees in the villages of East Budleigh, Otterton and Yettington. President Richard Allen said: “We have involved the local Councils in the selection and location of the trees and we hope that the trees will be enjoyed by the local community for many years to come.”



The Lions are currently gearing up for their Gala Week, starting on Saturday, May 28. It will include several Platinum Jubilee themed events – programmes are now on sale in local shops.

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club with their newly planted tree - Credit: Budleigh Salterton Lions Club



