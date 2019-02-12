Welcome to the lions’ club - Paul Bartlett

Lion Martin Prew, new Lion Paul Bartlett and Lion President Peter Holmes. Picture: Budleigh Lions Club Archant

An organisation which raises vital funds for good causes has welcomed its latest member.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Bartlett has joined the ranks of Budleigh Lions Club, which gets involved with community projects across the town and beyond.

According to a spokesman for the club, Mr Bartlett was attracted to joining when he learnt about its events and fundraising which benefits the community.

The club is gearing up for its annual week-long festival of charitable events – Gala Week, which takes place between Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, June 2.

Budleigh Lions Club meets every second Tuesday of the month at the Dog and Donkey pub, in Knowle Village.

The club holds monthly bingo events at The Public Hall, Station Road, Budleigh. The next one is on Wednesday, March 13. The hall will open from 6pm for refreshments and ‘eyes down’ is at 7.30pm.

Visit www.budleighlions.com for more information.