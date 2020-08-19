Advanced search

Founding member’s granddaughter becomes first woman inducted to Budleigh Lions Club

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 August 2020

Lion President Richard Allen inducting Natasha Gibbons into the club and presented her with her Certificate of Membership. Former presidents Peter Holmes and Geoff Paver are in attendance along with her grandparents. Picture: Richard Allen

The granddaughter of one of the founding members of The Lions Club of Budleigh Salterton has become the first female to be inducted.

Natasha Gibbons’ grandfather Phil twice served as the president of Budleigh’s Lions Club and was proud to see his granddaughter become a member.

Natasha becomes the first female to be inducted - although two other women have been transferred into the club in the past.

President Richard Allen said he was delighted to be able to present the certificate of membership to Natasha, who is already actively involved in the club, joining in with regular litter picking and beach clean activities.

Usually the Lions Club holds regular fundraisers for good causes including Gala Week. However, due to coronavirus, many of these have had to be cancelled.

Budleigh’s Lions Club has set up a JustGiving page to collect donations.

