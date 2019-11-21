Advanced search

£5,000 lions club boost for youth club fundraising campaign

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 November 2019

Budleigh Lions Club donate �5,000 to Budleigh Community Youth Project. Picture: Lorraine Ralph

Budleigh Lions Club donate �5,000 to Budleigh Community Youth Project. Picture: Lorraine Ralph

A fundraising campaign to secure the long-term future of Budleigh Salterton's youth club has been given a financial boost.

Budleigh Community Youth Project needs to find £45,000 to pay of a mortgage owed to Exmouth Girlguiding to secure the ownership of its Venture Hall home.

Budleigh Lions Club has donated £5,000 to the cause which follows a similar commitment made by the town council last month.

Lorraine Ralph, chairman of the youth project, said: "The appeal is going really well and, with the lions' donation, we have now sourced £24,000 of funding towards our target of £45,000.

"The local support we are getting is quite overwhelming, but we are not out of the woods yet.

"When the Venture Hall is paid for, we will have a fantastic resource for not only the youth of the town but for all ages.

"We are very determined to protect this legacy for future generations."

Visit the youth project's fundraising page to contribute to the appeal.

