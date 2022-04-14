Budleigh author gives reading at library

Linda Finlay with a very happy fan who just received her signed copy of the Farrigndon Fate. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Budleigh author Linda Finlay’s latest tale in her Farringdon series is her answer to the popular Bridgerton period drama.

On Friday, (April 8) the ladies of Budleigh gathered to meet author Linda Finlay to hear a reading of her new book 'Farringdon Fate' and get their first signed copies.

It’s now the 17th book in the Farringdon series, Linda wrote her first book of this series with her publisher Penguin books in 2016 and has been going from strength to strength since gaining popularity not just in Budleigh but the whole of Devon.

The latest book has been described as ‘Devon’s equivalent to the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton’.

Linda carries out all the research for her books herself, trying her hand at lacemaking and corset making in Honiton for her recent book.

Anything she doesn't know, she relies on Budleigh Library to find a book for her on the topic, as preparation for this book, Linda tried corset making in Honiton.

Farringdon Fate is a period drama based around Lord Farringdon and his wife Lady Charlotte, living in Nettlecombe House in East Devon.

Lord Farringdon has five daughters to keep him busy. Lady Charlotte is determined that the betrothal of the eldest, Louisa, should be celebrated with a ball which is the envy of Devon society and summons a corsetière from Exeter to measure them up for new corsets.

Apprentice Jane Haydon arrives at Nettlecombe to do the fittings.

Having never set foot in such a grand home, Jane is disturbed to hear tell of a gipsy’s curse which has haunted the family for generations, and a local wise woman’s vision that there will never be a wedding at Nettlecombe.





Linda Finlay told the Journal: "It's great to see lots of people come along to my book event, it the first book signing I've been able to do since becoming an author because of Covid, it was extra special to have it here at Budleigh Library as they have supported me greatly.”

