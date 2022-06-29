Budleigh vineyard wins gold at inaugural wine competition

A vineyard in Budleigh Salterton has won gold at the WineGB awards.

Lily Farm Vineyard in Budleigh Salterton is only one and half acres and won one of only two gold medals awarded for white wine, Bacchus 2021.

The medal winners of the annual WineGB Awards are announced with producers from around the UK being awarded medals. This year saw a record number of entries, with well over 100 producers entering, 11 of these for the first time.

The Lily Farm Vineyard selection of wines. - Credit: Faye Pratt.

Owners of Lily Farm Vineyard, Alan and Faye Pratt told the Journal: "We are delighted with the Gold Medal awarded by Wine GB 2022 for our Bacchus 2021, the only gold medal awarded to a Bacchus wine from the 2021 vintage in the whole competition.

"There was a a Bronze Medal for our Coastal Dry 2021, both white wines made only from the grapes carefully picked at Lily Farm in October 2021.

"Last month our Jurassic Red 2020 wine achieved a Commended Medal at the International Wine Challenge 2022.

"We have a very special site for growing vines and producing grapes in Knowle that make world class wines and we welcome the many visitors to our vineyard, both wine tourists from all over the world and local people who have an interest and passion for hand crafted fine wines.

"We are immensely proud to be promoting the vineyards of Devon and our hugely exciting English Wine industry."

Judging for the WineGB awards normally takes about four days. All the wines are tasted blind and in style category flights.

The wines are tasted in judges’ groups for the first two days. If a group of judges are undecided about any wine, those wines are reviewed by the co-chairs.

All the Gold medals are then retasted blind on day three to select trophies. The trophy winners are then tasted again to select the Top Still and Top Sparkling and from those the Supreme Champion.

The Trophy winners will be announced at the WineGB Awards ceremony on 15th July in London.

WineGB’s Annual Trade & Press Tasting will take place on Tuesday 6th September at Lindley Hall, London.