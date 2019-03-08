RNLI lifeguards set to return to Exmouth beach

RNLI lifeguard in action. Picture: Nathan Williams Nathan Williams

The RNLI lifeguards are set to return to Exmouth beach from Saturday, May 25.

RNLI lifeguards are set to return to Exmouth beach later this month as daily patrols for the 2019 season get underway.

The lifesaving charity is urging residents and holidaymakers heading to the coast this summer to follow the RNLI's advice.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10am to 6pm daily. Patrols will start on Saturday, May 25.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “It's that time again when the RNLI lifeguards make a welcome return to beaches around the south west coastline.

“The lifeguard teams were on patrol on a number of beaches over the Easter holidays and we look forward to keeping beachgoers safe over the summer season.

“Whether you are local or visiting on holiday, we'd urge beachgoers to head to an RNLI lifeguarded beach and to swim in the supervised area between the red and yellow flags.”

For more information go to RNLI.org.