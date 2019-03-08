Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RNLI lifeguards set to return to Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 11:19 02 May 2019

RNLI lifeguard in action. Picture: Nathan Williams

RNLI lifeguard in action. Picture: Nathan Williams

Nathan Williams

The RNLI lifeguards are set to return to Exmouth beach from Saturday, May 25.

RNLI lifeguards are set to return to Exmouth beach later this month as daily patrols for the 2019 season get underway.

The lifesaving charity is urging residents and holidaymakers heading to the coast this summer to follow the RNLI's advice.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10am to 6pm daily. Patrols will start on Saturday, May 25.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “It's that time again when the RNLI lifeguards make a welcome return to beaches around the south west coastline.

“The lifeguard teams were on patrol on a number of beaches over the Easter holidays and we look forward to keeping beachgoers safe over the summer season.

“Whether you are local or visiting on holiday, we'd urge beachgoers to head to an RNLI lifeguarded beach and to swim in the supervised area between the red and yellow flags.”

For more information go to RNLI.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes to long-serving West Country Judge Graham Cottle

Tributes have been paid following the death of retired judge Graham Cottle, who presided over numerous high profile trials at Exeter Crown Court during his 25 year career. Picture: Archant

Candidates gearing up for East Devon District Council elections

District Council election candidate profiles. Picture: Simon Horn/Getty Images

Work to begin on new toucan crossing

The section of the A376 Exeter Road where a crossing is set to be installed. Picture: Google

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland plays live music gig in Exeter

Kiefer Sutherland. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Honiton at Twickenham: Search for Honiton’s furthest fan

Honiton win the Intermidiate Shield at home against Plymstock Albion Oaks. Ref mhsp 18 19TI 3385. Picture: Terry Ife

‘A pub for all ages’ - Hook, Line and Drinker opens in Exmouth

Ben Philpotts,Laila Garcon and Dan Szarowicz of The Hook, Line and Drinker. Ref exe 18 19TI 3562. Picture: Terry Ife

RNLI lifeguards set to return to Exmouth beach

RNLI lifeguard in action. Picture: Nathan Williams

East Devon local elections 2019: Polls are open

General elections 2017.

Budleigh bowlers up and running on a windy start to the new season

Budleigh Bowlers at the official opening of the Outdoor season at Cricket Field Lane. Picture DAVID ROBERTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists