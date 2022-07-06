Lifeboats launched after accidental emergency call

A distress signal from a faulty on-board radio led to two lifeboats from Exmouth being called out today (Wednesday, July 6).

They searched the area before identifying the boat with the malfunctioning equipment and ensuring that no-one was in danger.

At 11.26am HM Coastguard tasked Exmouth’s Inshore Lifeboat D-805 George Bearman II to a report of an automated DSC distress signal being received at a location 300m off Sandy Bay. The lifeboat crew launched at 11:32am and immediately began a shoreline search in the locality.

Shortly afterwards at 11.36am HM Coastguard asked Exmouth’s All Weather Lifeboat 13-03 R & J Welburn to join the search.

At 11.55am the volunteer crew of the inshore lifeboat identified a vessel east of the location with a faulty radio that was believed to be the source of the signal. The crew satisfied themselves that the alarm was due to equipment failure, those on board the boat were safe and no other vessels in the area were in distress. At 12.15pm H.M. Coastguard stood down both lifeboats and they made their way back to Exmouth.