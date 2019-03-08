Advanced search

Lifeboat crew rescues yacht stuck at sea

PUBLISHED: 09:09 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 07 August 2019

Exmouth RNLI's R and J Welburn launches. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI's R and J Welburn launches. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

A yacht which suffered engine failure and was unable to make sail near Exmouth was rescued by volunteer lifesavers.

A yacht being towed into Exmouth Marina. Picture: Exmouth RNLIA yacht being towed into Exmouth Marina. Picture: Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI's all weather lifeboat R and J Welburn was launched at around 11.45am on Tuesday (August 6) in response to reports of an eight-metre yacht in trouble.

The vessel, 6.5 miles south east of Exmouth, was unable to make sail or start the engines.

The sailors onboard were uninjured and the yacht, which was sailing from Cherbourg to Torquay, was towed to Exmouth Marina.

Exmouth RNLI coxswain Steve Hackings-Thompson said: "We reached the disabled yacht very quickly and took action to secure it and ensure the safety of the crew.

"My crew successfully rigged a tow and the vessel was taken into Exmouth Marina.

"We were glad to help the vessel that was clearly in difficulty."

The lifeboat returned to station at 1:56pm and was back on service shortly afterwards.

