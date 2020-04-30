Advanced search

Budleigh library competitions still open despite coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 May 2020

Budleigh Salterton Library.

Budleigh Salterton Library.

Archant

There is still time to enter two competitions being organised by Budleigh Salterton Library.

People have until July 16 to enter a short story competition organised in partnership with author Graham Hurley.

He has come up with the start and the end of a tale and entrants need to submit their version of the middle part of the story.

Winning entries get £100, with the runner up getting £50.

The library also has a children’s competition to win one of five handmade ‘library mice’.

Youngsters between the ages of three and 12 should send a drawing, write a story or a poem with an animal theme. The competition closes on June 20.

Despite the closure of the library due to coronavirus, people can still access services such as e-books and magazines by going to the Devon Libraries website.

For more information about the competitions and the library services email budleigh.library@librariesunlimited.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal.

