Budleigh library competitions still open despite coronavirus crisis

Budleigh Salterton Library. Archant

There is still time to enter two competitions being organised by Budleigh Salterton Library.

People have until July 16 to enter a short story competition organised in partnership with author Graham Hurley.

He has come up with the start and the end of a tale and entrants need to submit their version of the middle part of the story.

Winning entries get £100, with the runner up getting £50.

The library also has a children’s competition to win one of five handmade ‘library mice’.

Youngsters between the ages of three and 12 should send a drawing, write a story or a poem with an animal theme. The competition closes on June 20.

Despite the closure of the library due to coronavirus, people can still access services such as e-books and magazines by going to the Devon Libraries website.

For more information about the competitions and the library services email budleigh.library@librariesunlimited.org