'We are not going away' - Lib Dem candidate reacts to election defeat

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 17 December 2019

Eleanor Rylance

The Liberal Democrat candidate for East Devon has reacted to the election result, saying the party is 'resilient' and is 'not going away'.

Eleanor Rylance secured 1,771 votes in the East Devon constituency where Conservative Simon Jupp was elected MP with 32,577 votes.

The district councillor told this title she was honoured to be the 'standard bearer' for the Liberal Democrats in East Devon.

She said: "I fought a positive and energetic campaign.

"Although our vote share increased slightly, I know that many would-be supporters decided to vote tactically.

"Nonetheless, it was important that we offered the people of East Devon a real choice, despite the unfairness of our present voting system."

Nationally, the Liberal Democrats secured 11 seats but 3.6m votes - more than the Scottish National Party which won more than four times as many seats.

Cllr Rylance said the party will campaign for a change to the voting system, adding: "We LibDems are resilient and we are not going away."

