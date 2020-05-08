Advanced search

Wartime letter describes VE Day celebrations in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 May 2020

The nurses from the Bystock Convalescent Home ; Win Freeman is front row, far right. Picture: David Salmon

The nurses from the Bystock Convalescent Home ; Win Freeman is front row, far right. Picture: David Salmon

David Salmon

A 75-year-old letter has come to light, written in 1945 by a young nurse based in East Devon, describing how she ‘literally danced for joy’ when she heard that World War Two was over in Europe.

Win Freeman, then aged 23, was based at Bystock Convalescent Home near Exmouth, where recovering Polish servicemen were being treated.

She wrote to her younger sister Joyce in London, describing how the news of VE Day was announced on the radio just as they had finished supper on May 7, and the nurses had ‘the joy’ of passing on the news to the patients who had not heard the broadcast.

“The NCO (non-commissioned officer) sergeant came tearing along the corridor, picked me up and whirled me round and round,” her letter says.

A barrel of beer arrived for the men that evening.

On May 8, 1945, the staff ‘did as little work as possible’ and listened to ‘the wireless’ all day, hearing broadcasts from Winston Churchill and the King. Miss Freeman notes that they had beer and grapefruit with dinner.

The following day, staff challenged patients to a game of netball, with three of the sisters dressed up in comical costumes.

That evening a group from the home went into Exmouth for a Victory Ball at the Pavilion, where Miss Freeman ‘celebrated victory by breaking the rules’, namely removing her jacket to reveal a short-sleeved blouse, and dancing with a patient.

The nurses had passes until 1am and got a lift back in a lorry ‘loaded with jubilant Marines’. They were then kept awake by patients returning even later and in very high spirits.

With further dances and celebrations planned, Miss Freeman took a trip to Exeter with a friend and spent £2.13.7 on a new dress, went out to tea, and enjoyed a theatre show called Is Your Honeymoon Really Necessary?, that was ‘very funny and not as naughty as it sounds’.

After the war, she returned to London where she had grown up, trained as a secretary and met her future husband, marrying him in 1948.

She had two sons and went on to live to within a few months of her 90th birthday.

One of her sons, David, kept the letter and sent a copy to this title in response to an appeal for VE Day memorabilia.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tribute to Exmothian Ron who ‘touched many lives’

Ron Worsley. Picture: Mark Worsley

‘Get Derek home’ – DIY SOS plea to help body shop owner return to Exmouth

Derek Marsh. Picture: Emma Cranmer-Marsh

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth woman speaks after arson attack on her allotment shed

The damage caused by a deliberate fire at allotments in Exmouth in Sunday, May 3. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tribute to Exmothian Ron who ‘touched many lives’

Ron Worsley. Picture: Mark Worsley

‘Get Derek home’ – DIY SOS plea to help body shop owner return to Exmouth

Derek Marsh. Picture: Emma Cranmer-Marsh

‘Heartbroken’ Exmouth woman speaks after arson attack on her allotment shed

The damage caused by a deliberate fire at allotments in Exmouth in Sunday, May 3. Picture: Dawn Witkiss

Five Covid-19 deaths confirmed in Sidmouth, two in Exmouth and one in Honiton

A picture of the map showing Covid-19 related deaths in between March 1, 2020 and April 17, 2020. Picture: Office of National Statistics.

In pictures: Exmouth Carnival 1985

Exmouth Carnival 1985. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Millwey Rise and Seaton Town make up last four in the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup semi-finals

Football, genric picture.

Archant launches Rebound advertising fund to help independent local businesses kickstart their advertising

Archant has launched its Rebound advertising fund. Picture: Archant

Postponement of business rates revaluation welcomed by Exmouth chamber chairman

Ian Macqueen of Exmouth Chamber of Commerce has reacted to business rates revaluation being postponed. Picture: Archant

Wartime letter describes VE Day celebrations in Exmouth

The nurses from the Bystock Convalescent Home ; Win Freeman is front row, far right. Picture: David Salmon

Children’s artwork brings smiles of joy to East Devon residents

The drawings done by the children. Picture: Home Instead Senior Care
Drive 24