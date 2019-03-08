Father-of-three to walk through the pain barrier for multiple sclerosis charity

Lee Wood with his family who will be supporting him as he takes on a 5k walk for the MS Society. Picture: Lee Wood Archant

An Exmouth father-of-three who lives with a lifelong neurological condition is gearing up to take part in fundraising walk along the seafront.

Lee Wood, aged 47, will take on a 5k route in a bid to generate extra funds for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.

He was diagnosed with repeating and remittent MS in 2007 and suffers with fatigue and mobility problems.

Lee wants to raise £500 to 'give something back' to the MS Society which has given him support and guidance.

He said: "I try to be motivated - I try to have a positive mental attitude when I can.

"You have got to try and make the best out of what you have got."

On Saturday, August 24, he will be joined by his wife Robyn, his three children and his mum as well as neighbours and other friends.

