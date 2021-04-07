Published: 5:00 PM April 7, 2021

Members of LED Community Leisure have been welcomed back for outdoor exercise following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The latest step on the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown saw people able to return to outdoor exercise.

This included members of LED Community Leisure in East Debon.

A spokesman for LED said: “We are delighted to welcome our members and the wider community back to our sites for outdoor group exercises across East Devon.

“These classes are a small but important step in the roadmap to reopening our sites and continuing to support the health and wellbeing of East Devon residents.

“All classes operate within Covid secure guidelines as outlined by industry body UK Active, this included social distancing, hand sanitisation and anti-viral spray available to all members too.”

LED Community Leisure is looking forward to welcoming members back to its gyms and swimming pools from Monday (April 12).