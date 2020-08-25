Adult learners are ‘buzzing’ after getting their GCSE results

Adult learners in Devon are among those celebrating well-earned GCSE results, having completed maths and English qualifications with an adult learning service.

Since March, Learn Devon has changed the way it delivers adult learning courses to ensure that learners continue with their studies safely.

Their results mark the end of the intensive 10-month GCSE courses.

Under normal circumstances, adult learners receive their results in person from their tutors, but due to coronavirus, this year they had their results emailed to them.

One of this year’s GCSE graduates said: “I’ve got a six today and I’m absolutely buzzing.

“I’m in shock. I had to zoom in on my results to make sure it actually said six (grade).

“The anxiety you feel when you walk in is a bit nerve-racking and you go for your first assessment, but everybody treats you like an adult and everything is done to fit your ability.

“If you don’t understand, you can just ask a question and you’re not made to feel silly or stupid. They really help you to understand.”

Another student said: “I just smashed an A, and I feel amazing. Really emotional, beyond words.

“It’s a brilliant course for adult learners.

“Easy to access, easy to get into, and the tutors are fantastic! Groups are small and really look after each other.

“It has been a really amazing journey.”

A spokesperson for Learn Devon said: “Since coronavirus, we’ve seen a rise in the number of people returning to education.

“Some return because they need extra knowledge in a certain area to increase their job prospects or to get a promotion, while others want to expand their knowledge as a hobby.

“Some are also looking for additional skills to help their children with their school work.”

Some learners have needed help to access their courses remotely, so Learn Devon has also provided IT skills and supplied internet ‘dongles’ to help connectivity from home.

Courses start in September, but there are still places available on some of them.

Classes are usually held at Learn Devon’s main centres – one of which is at the Kennaway Centre, in Exmouth - and outreach venues across the county, but from September, most will still be held virtually.