Have your say on business development plans near airport

A consultation has been launched by East Devon District Council (EDDC) on a planning document known as a Local Development Order (LDO) for a site off Long Lane, opposite the Future Skills Centre near Exeter Airport.

The LDO makes the planning process simpler and therefore quicker, easier and cheaper for developers to bring forward high quality schemes and buildings that will provide new employment opportunities.

The site will be known as Power Park, part of the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone. It will provide a range of premises suitable for many types of business, encouraging investment and creating up to 500 new jobs in the area.

The LDO will set out the type and quantity of development which can take place on the site. Developers would need to demonstrate their proposals comply with the LDO before starting the development.

Cllr Dan Ledger, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for strategic development, said: "This new LDO illustrates our commitment to simplify the planning process and allow timely employment opportunities to come forward at pace.

"I urge anyone interested to engage in the consultation and I look forward to seeing the exciting new developments across Power Park as a result of the LDO."

People can view the documents online and share their views until Tuesday, June 7, 2022, when the consultation closes, at: eastdevon.gov.uk/power-park-ldo

Anyone who wishes to make comments on the Draft Local Development Order should email LDO@eastdevon.gov.uk or write to; Frances Wadsley, Simplified Planning Project Manager, East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Border Road, Honiton, EX14 1EJ by Tuesday 7th June 2022.

Following the consultation, all comments will be taken into account and the LDO may be amended accordingly.

When it is finalised, the LDO will be submitted to East Devon District Council Planning Committee for consideration.