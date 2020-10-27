Our Place Our Planet website launched to highlight how Exmouth could reduce its carbon footprint

A website dedicated to highlighting the steps Exmouth can take to reduce carbon emissions has been launched.

The Our Place Our Planet website being unveiled via Zoom. Picture: Transition Exmouth

Mayor Steve Gazzard joined green community group Transition Exmouth chairman Nicky Nicholls in The Strand while more than 60 supporters, town councillors and residents watched on via Zoom.

The website – Our Place Our Planet – covers energy, food, waste, transport and nature featuring five first steps per topic.

There are also links to more than 100 local businesses and groups.

Exmouth Town Council will link to the page from its own website and will promote it via its email and social media channels.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs Nicholls said: “In December last year, Exmouth Town Council signed up to a 10-point plan to begin to address the climate and ecological challenge our planet is facing.

“We know we need a coordinated response.

“Top of the ten-point plan was to produce a new easily accessed website jointly produced by Transition Exmouth and Exmouth Town Council.”

The idea for the website came out of a brainstorming network session in November last year involving Transition Exmouth and more than 50 other groups, schools businesses and individuals.

The town council funded the build of the site and the content has been arranged by Transition Exmouth.

Cllr Gazzard called on people in Exmouth to view, support and share the site.

He added: “The recent environmental audit, commissioned by the town council, told us that far and away the single most effective thing we as a council can do to bring down carbon emissions in Exmouth is educate our residents.

“This website is the start of that work.

“We are linking to the site through our emails and our social media.

“Many members of Transition Exmouth alongside several town councillors have worked hard over the last six months to create this amazing website.

“I thank them for all their hard work. I am delighted to launch Our Place, Our Planet...Exmouth Town Council is already sharing it from our own website.”

For more information on the steps we can make, visit https://ourplaceourplanet.org/