Chamber continuing business support with latest webinar

The Parade Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8244. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Chamber of Commerce is continuing its support for businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic with its latest webinar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The free online support seminar will take place at 10am on Wednesday (July 8). It is the sixth of its kind organised by the chamber of commerce in the wake of lockdown beginning.

The latest event will feature a panel of experts including chamber chairman Ian MacQueen, chartered accountant Ruskin Wilson, human resources specialist Belinda Newton and town council clerk Lisa Bowman.

The session will cover which businesses have re-opened, how the process of un-furloughing staff is going and what market trends are appearing locally.

READ MORE: Shortlists announced for Exmouth’s first virtual business awards

There will also be a discussion on what businesses need to order to reopen safely and there will also be an update of the chamber’s #Lovelocal initiative.

Anyone interested in being taking part, should go to the chamber of commerce website