Celebrate last night of the proms in Exmouth

Exmouth is celebrating the last night of proms in its own way this September, with a special performance of bands.

Taking place on September, 8 from 7:30pm at Exmouth Pavilion, the event will celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee year and the last night of the BBC Proms, held at St Alberts Hall, London from July to September every year.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Performing, the award winning SWComms Band and talented Exmouth's Centre Stage with a traditional programme of music and song ending with the grand proms finale with much flag waving and encores. Everyone (is) given a flag to enjoy this memorable evening."

Two rows will be given to Ukrainian visitors and host families.

The evening supporting Exmouth Food Bank, Exmouth Gateway Club and Rotary Charities.



Tickets £12.00 Flat and £14.00 raised. Book tickets from from Exmouth Pavilion Box Office by ringing 01395 222477 or online at https://www.ledleisure.co.uk/exmouth-pavilion/book-now/last-night-of-proms








