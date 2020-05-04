Demand for lifeline larder service triples year on year due to coronavirus

Sam and Emily Jacklin, volunteers who collected the donation from Rocks Organic Drinks. Picture: Anthony Bernard Archant

The demand for Exmouth’s community larder in April has tripled compared to 12 months ago, according to the coordinator of the volunteer-run service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both in terms of the number of packages given out and the number of people being fed, Exmouth Community Larder’s April average has increased.

This year’s figures include people in self-isolation who might not normally rely on the larder, but ‘filling the gap when people are short of food is what we do’ said coordinator Anthony Barnard.

He added: “The future is very uncertain - victory by the medics over the virus will surely be followed by a very different world in which many jobs will have disappeared.

“Some people who had good jobs with excellent prospects may no longer be needed.

“It is therefore good to report that the community larder seems well positioned to continue supporting those who need food help, which is entirely due to the continued generosity of the whole community of Exmouth and surrounds.”

Mr Barnard has thanked the ‘many donors’ who have made sure the larder continues to be well supplied.

These include: Brixington Blues Youth Football Club, Exe Pilates, The Beach pub, Rivermead Stores, Moreys, A la Ronde, Paul and Jane Ives, Tesco, Co-op and Rock Organic Drinks.

He also thanked many individuals from Exmouth, Budleigh, Lympstone and Exton who have donated regularly at various drop-off points. Cash donations have also come in from more than 50 people.

Since the outbreak, Exmouth Community Larder has had to change the way it operates to make sure users and volunteers are kept safe.

Social distancing measures have been installed at its Sheppard’s Row base and a delivery service has been launched for those in self-imposed isolation.

Mr Barnard also thanked the volunteer teams, adding: “All of us work for nothing, not even delivery fuel costs.

“This has been the larder policy from the outset.”

The Exmouth Community Larder is open to people who do not have an address to deliver to between 1.30pm and 3pm on Mondays and Fridays.

For more information, visit http://www.exmouthlarder.co.uk/ or email info@exmouthlarder.co.uk. Alternatively, ring 07787 882075 or 07749 322291.