‘No knock’ trick-or-treat for children in Exmouth neighbourhood

Residents in the Langstone Drive area of Exmouth have organised a Halloween with a difference. Picture: Dani Masters Archant

Children in the Langstone Drive area of Exmouth are gearing up for a Halloween trick-or-treat with a difference this year.

Some 60 youngsters living in Langstone Drive, Parsons Close and Clerk Close have already signed up to a ‘no knock’ trick or treat event for October 31.

Many trick-or-treat plans have had to be cancelled or adapted due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Langstone Drive resident Dani Masters has come up with a pumpkin treasure hunt for youngsters to take part in.

On the night of October 31, children will go around the three roads, spotting pumpkins in the windows and gardens or their neighbours. Once a child has spotted 10 and written the locations on a sheet, they can exchange that for a bag of treats.

Dani said she had heard of other places doing a pumpkin trail, but was left asking ‘where’s the treats?’.

She added: “In my previous jobs I have worked in operations and communications for retail so we have always done these sorts of things and I just love a bit of fun – it should be a very exciting evening for some of the kids – I’m super excited about it.”

At the start of lockdown, Dani and neighbour Laura Doonan set up a support group for residents on Facebook called Langstone Drive Friends and Neighbours.

Through the group, some residents were able to offer support during lockdown which included shopping for the more elderly residents and sharing items they no longer needed.

Dani even set up a stall outside her home offering to share her beauty products.

The group, which now has 110 members, has become less active since everyone has been returning to work and their normal life, but a suggestion was made for a way to mark Halloween.

After looking into whether they could organise it given the Covid-19 restrictions, Dani decided to organise it and has been pleasantly surprised with the response.

Businesses and charities, including Tesco and World of Country Life, have donated items for the goody bags and, after a leaflet drop, the number of children signed up went from five to 60 in one day.