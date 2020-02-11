Regional recognition for Ladram Bay

Staff from Ladram Bay at the South West Tourism Excellence awards. Picture: Nick Williams Photography nick williams photography

A holiday park near Budleigh Salterton has gained regional recognition for being a top tourist attraction.

Ladram Bay, in Otterton, was awarded silver at the South West Tourism Excellence Awards ceremony.

It won the award in the Holiday Park of the Year category.

Zoe House, director of Ladram Bay, said: "We all feel so very proud to be bringing back such a prestigious trophy home to Devon, and so have the national spotlight shining on this beautiful holiday county.

"What makes us especially happy is that the judges, who also assessed us on a personal visit, looked not just at the quality of our facilities, but also the hospitality we provide.

"We have always tried to create happy memories by offering a warm and friendly atmosphere, so our team also need to take a bow for their crucial role in providing this."