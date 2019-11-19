Advanced search

Ladram Bay scoops regional tourism award

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 November 2019

Members of the Ladram Bay Holiday Park team, Steve Harper-Smith and Lisa Spickett receive their award from Hoseasons Property and Portfolio Director, Hayley Johnson. Picture: Darren Cool

©2019 Darren Cool

A holiday park based near Otterton has been recognised as a top tourism attraction in the region.

Ladram Bay was crowned best family run destination in Devon and Somerset by UK staycation specialist Hoseasons.

The award was presented at the ceremony in Brighton.

Ladram Bay Holiday Park general manager Steve Harper-Smtih said: "We're so happy to be recognised by holiday makers and to have received an award based on the strength of customer satisfaction scores.

"Our team is always appreciative of the support from our guests. We work hard to provide a great holiday experience, whilst always looking to improve."

Simon Altham, of Awaze UK, Hoseasons' parent company, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to award the team at Ladram Bay Holiday Park.

"We all know the importance that positive reviews can have on bookings and it's clear from the feedback they've been receiving that they're doing a fantastic job of looking after our customers."

